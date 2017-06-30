Small Plane Crashes On 405 Freeway In Southern California

June 30, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: 405, Crash, Freeway, Los Angeles, Small plane

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Two people were injured when a small plane crashed on Interstate 405 just beyond the runway at John Wayne Airport in Southern California on Friday morning.

Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said the plane crashed on the freeway near John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa around 9:30 a.m.

The plane, a Cessna 310, could be seen around 10:30 a.m. on the freeway, covered in white flame retardant.

Kurtz says two people were injured and were being taken by helicopter to a hospital. He said fire officials will be shutting down the freeway in both directions.

The airport said the airfield is closed to arrivals.

A photo posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be a small twin-engine aircraft with flames shooting out of the front and smoke surrounding the aircraft.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

