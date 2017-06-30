Small Plane Crashes In Solano County Field

WINTERS (CBS SF) — A small private plane crashed into a Solano County field Friday morning, but the two people aboard were able to walk away without any major injuries, authorities said.
The Solano County Sherff’s Department said the crash took place in a farmer’s field near Putah Creek Rd. & Stevenson Bridge at about 11 a.m.
Witnesses told authorities they saw the plane float toward the ground with a large parachute deployed.
There were two people aboard the plane and they were unharmed in the crash.
The FAA was investigating the crash.