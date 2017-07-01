Day 1 Of Legal Pot Sales In Nevada See Buyers Lining Up Around Block

LAS VEGAS (KCBS/CBS) — Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational use.

People began buying pot just after the stroke of midnight, with lines outside dispensaries circling the block.

Saturday sales come just months after voters approved legalization in November. It’s the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the nation.

Dispensaries worked furiously to prepare for the launch stamping labels on products, stocking up shelves, adding security and checkout stations, according to CBS News.

One supplier said demand is so high he fears his dispensary will run out in a matter of weeks.

There are rules in place for marijuana consumption.

Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of cannabis. People can only use marijuana in a private home. It remains illegal to light up in public places, including casinos, bars, convention centers, restaurants, parks and concert halls.

There are also rules preventing the sale of edible pot in the form of lollipops or other candies that might lure children.

The millions of tourists who visit Las Vegas and other Nevada cities every year are expected to make nearly two of every three pot purchases.