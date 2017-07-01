CHP Seeking Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash On Hwy 4 In Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF) — The CHP says two children were killed and a third seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Concord overnight where the suspect walked away from the scene.

The crash happened a little east of Solano Way just before 11 pm.

Officials say the driver of an Infiniti SUV was heading west on Highway 4 when he lost control on the off ramp and drove through to the on ramp, hitting a Dodge Durango. The children were ejected from the vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Infiniti ran from the scene.

A search ensued but the driver has not been found.

His name is Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson, Jr. and he is described as African-American, between 5’9″ to 6’1″ with short black hair, wearing a gray or white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He reportedly had blood on his face.

The third child was taken to the hospital with major head injuries. The mother reportedly suffered injuries to her neck.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report