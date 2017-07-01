Day 1 Of Legal Pot Sales In Nevada See Buyers Lining Up Around Block

July 1, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: Legalilization, Marijuana, Nevada, Pot

LAS VEGAS (KCBS/CBS) — Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational use.

People began buying pot just after the stroke of midnight, with lines outside dispensaries circling the block.

gettyimages 805239768 Day 1 Of Legal Pot Sales In Nevada See Buyers Lining Up Around Block

Customers buy cannabis after the start of recreational marijuana sales began on July 1, 2017 Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Saturday sales come just months after voters approved legalization in November. It’s the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the nation.

Dispensaries worked furiously to prepare for the launch stamping labels on products, stocking up shelves, adding security and checkout stations, according to CBS News.

One supplier said demand is so high he fears his dispensary will run out in a matter of weeks.

gettyimages 805212192 Day 1 Of Legal Pot Sales In Nevada See Buyers Lining Up Around Block

A customer pays for cannabis products at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary after the start of recreational marijuana sales began on July 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There are rules in place for marijuana consumption.

Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of cannabis. People can only use marijuana in a private home. It remains illegal to light up in public places, including casinos, bars, convention centers, restaurants, parks and concert halls.

There are also rules preventing the sale of edible pot in the form of lollipops or other candies that might lure children.

The millions of tourists who visit Las Vegas and other Nevada cities every year are expected to make nearly two of every three pot purchases.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch