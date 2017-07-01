Speeding Driver Dies In Daly City Solo-Vehicle Crash After Eluding Police

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A motorist who sped down Mission Street near John Daly Boulevard in Daly City died in a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning, police said.

A police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle just before 4 a.m., Daly City police Sgt. Ron Harrison said. The vehicle didn’t stop but continued going southbound on Mission, Harrison said.

Because the motorist was driving so fast, the officer didn’t chase him, Harrison said. The officer found the vehicle shortly afterward in the 7400 block of Mission Street, where it had become involved in a collision, according to Harrison.

The man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Harrison said. It’s not certain what the vehicle hit, though there is a large center median the driver may have run into, according to Harrison.

Further details were unavailable.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Dolan at (650) 238-7962.

