Skiers Are Loving Tahoe This Fourth Of July… Plenty Of Snow!

SQUAW VALLEY (KPIX) — Normally, Fourth of July weekend is a great time for water skiing on Lake Tahoe, but this year people are grabbing their bathing suits and hitting the slopes.

For some, laying out by the water and barbecuing in shorts and T-shirts is the perfect Tahoe holiday, but others are going a couple thousand feet higher where the peaks are snow capped and perfect for skiing.

They are wearing their shorts and t-shirts, even swimsuits to the slopes. Thousands of skiers and snowboarders are still savoring the Sierra snow at Squaw Valley.

“It was a historic season,” says Sam Kiekhefer of Squaw Valley. “We had 728 inches of snowfall and that’s allowed us to stay open long into the summer.”

Besides Mammoth Mountain, Squaw Valley is the only other resort in California open for skiing for the Fourth of July weekend. It will stay open indefinitely, weather-permitting.

It’s the fourth time in recorded history we’ve had skiing and riding on the 4th of July. It may be the first time ever we can go beyond that.

Avid skier Jackie Megnin may be basking in the sun now, but she’s ready to trade in her sandals for ski boot.

“It’s just really cool that were able to ski into the summer and really live out this epic winter,” says Megnin.

Photographer Keoki Flagg says this unprecedented summer skiing is a gift. “Right now this is all covered in snow and people are skiing!”

“If you go up there right now, people are swimming in bikinis, enjoying California sun, and clicking into their ski boots. It’s so surreal,” he says.

Ten-year-old Mack Baden visiting from Torrance with his family can’t wait to show off to his friends

“You can say that you can ski in the summer, to friends and family, more bragging rights,” he says.