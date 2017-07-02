Trump Tweets Animation Showing Him Tackling, Beating ‘CNN’ Opponent

July 2, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: CNN, Donald Trump, Media, politics, President Trump, Social Media, Twitter

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit — his face obscured by the CNN logo — outside a wrestling ring.

It’s not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump’s official Twitter account.

Trump’s been stepping up verbal attacks on the media and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t.”

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also told ABC that he thinks Trump has been “beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.””

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch