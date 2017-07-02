Young Horrific Crash Victim Battles For Life

CONCORD (CBS SF) – While a 3-month-old boy battled for his life Sunday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, his father wrestled with the grief of losing the boy’s two stepbrothers in a horrific hit-and-run accident.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the crash – 35-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson Jr. – turned himself into authorities early Sunday morning.

He was taken to Highland Hospital where he was being treated for his injuries suffered in the crash.

Wilson was being held on $500,000 bail on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide, hit and run causing great bodily injury and driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license causing injury.

“Although Wilson is in CHP custody, our investigation continues and he is innocent until proven guilty,” the CHP said.

The boy’s father — Lawrence Rothenberg – was not only struggling with his young son being in grave condition but his wife also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

And then there was the loss of his two other children – a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy.

“To me, I feel like my life is over and to lose a child I love and do everything for – there’s no words,” he told KPIX 5.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 10:55 p.m. Friday, a silver 2004 Infiniti sedan was traveling west on Highway 4 and took the Solano Way off-ramp.

A gray 2006 Dodge Durango was traveling on the on-ramp from Solano Way to westbound Highway 4, which is adjacent to the off-ramp.

CHP officials said the driver of the Infiniti allegedly drove off the off-ramp, slamming into the left rear of the Dodge.

The collision was so severe the Dodge was allegedly pushed to the edge of the on-ramp and the Infiniti crashed through a dividing fence and stopped just feet from the front door of Kinder’s restaurant.

The 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the Durango and died at the scene. The 3-month-old restrained in a car seat and suffered major injuries.

The children’s 35-year-old mother suffered major injuries and was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, CHP officials said.

According to witnesses, Wilson allegedly ran across the highway toward a nearby drive-in movie theater on Solano Way at Arnold Industrial Place.

Witnesses said Wilson was allegedly covered with blood, with injuries to his head and face, according to CHP officials.

The CHP said anyone who witnessed the incident and has additional information should call the CHP Communication Center at (707) 551-4100.