Deadly Monday Morning Commute On I-80

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A woman and a motorcyclist were killed Monday morning in separate crashes on I-80 in the East Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the first crash took place around 4 a.m. when a woman left her disabled car and was struck by another vehicle. Five vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction collision which shut down all westbound lanes for more an an hour and a half.

The lanes were finally open at 6:10 a.m., but a short time later a motorcyclist was killed in a possible hit-and-run accident.

The crash was first reported at 6:22 a.m. near the off-ramp to El Portal Drive.

Witnesses said a big-rig hit the motorcyclist and did not stop after the collision, according to the CHP.

No information about the big-rig or its driver was immediately available.

The crash initially shut down all westbound lanes of the highway, but the far right lane was reopened shortly after the crash.

All lanes were reopened again just before 8 a.m.

The two fatal accidents were not related and remained under investigation.