Faltering A’s Fall To White Sox 7-2

OAKLAND (AP) — Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon’s first win of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Monday night.

Melky Cabrera added three hits and an RBI, Willy Garcia doubled twice while Matt Davidson had an RBI double to break out of a personal slump and help Chicago to its fifth win in seven games.

One week after getting swept by the A’s at home, the White Sox jumped on Oakland starter Jharel Cotton early and got strong pitching from Rodon and two relievers to make it hold up before a crowd of 40,019 — the largest to watch a baseball game at the Coliseum in nearly 12 years.

Rodon (1-1) allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings and came within one shy of his career high with 10 strikeouts in his second start after missing nearly the first three months of the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left bicep. Rodon gave up a two-run double to Adam Rosales in the second the retired 14 of 16 on his way to winning for the first time since Sep. 30.

Rosales had two hits and Josh Phegley doubled and scored for Oakland. The A’s have lost six straight overall and eight straight at the Coliseum, matching their longest losing streak at home over the last 16 years.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia missed his fifth straight game because of soreness in his left knee but is nearing a return. RHP David Robertson was placed on the paternity list and stayed in Chicago to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. 2B Tyler Saladino (back spasms) was sent to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman threw a 30-pitch bullpen as he works back from a second disabled stint with a strained shoulder. He will throw another bullpen Thursday in Arizona. The next step would be facing live hitting. … RHP reliever Ryan Dull (right knee strain) also threw a bullpen. … INF Ryon Healy was held out of the lineup after he exited Sunday’s loss to Atlanta because of upper back spasms.

UP NEXT

RHP Daniel Gossett (1-3, 5.57) pitches for the A’s in the middle game of the series on Tuesday afternoon. Chicago will go with RHP James Shields (2-1, 3.98). Gossett beat the White Sox for his only major league win on June 24.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.