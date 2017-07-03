Goat Yoga Craze Hits Bay Area

July 3, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: City Grazing, Goat Yoga, San Francisco, Yoga, YoGoats

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The craze that has been sweeping the nation has finally made it to the Bay Area – goat yoga.

The team of goats at City Grazing usually spends its time munching on grass, brush, brambles, blackberry bushes, ivy and fennel. But it turns out the little guys are pretty adaptable and have picked up yoga in no time. They now double as Yogoats.

“Whether it’s grazing or stretching, goats are very curious they want to know what are you doing,” said Genevieve Church, City Grazing executive director.

And it’s that curiosity that leads them to nibble on shirts, tug on hair and even hop on backs exposed during downward dog poses.

“They’re zen, they just bring you right in to them,” Lori Shantzis said. “We also talk about them being the punks. They’re kinda like punk rockers. They do whatever they want and it sort of inspires me to just go for it.”

The first Yogoat classes in the Bay Area take place on July 9th. Space is limited. Click the link for more information visit citygrazing.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch