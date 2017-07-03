Silicon Valley Investor Resigns After Apologizing For Mistreating Women

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Silicon Valley investor accused of mistreating women who wrote an online apology this weekend resigned on Monday.
Powerful tech leader Dave McClure quit his Bay Area-based business incubator company 500 Startups.
The resignation comes on the heels of a New York Times report Friday that said McClure acted inappropriately toward a woman seeking a job at his company.
McClure admitted to making advances toward multiple women in work-related situations.
It led up to an apology posted on his blog Friday titled “I’m a Creep. I’m Sorry.”
In the blog post, McClure wrote, “While I’d like to believe that I’m not a bad or evil person, regardless it’s clear that some of my past actions have hurt or offended several women.”
McClure went on to write, “I’m ashamed I didn’t change my behavior until I was forced to do so by circumstance and by others. The reality is, I was stopped from further bad actions by those who spoke up about my offenses, at substantial risk to their personal and professional reputations.”
McClure said he has started regular counseling sessions to address his behavior and what he calls poor judgement.