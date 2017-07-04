Alameda Outage Forces Cancellation of July 4 Celebration Aboard USS Hornet

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A popular Fourth of July celebration was canceled Tuesday evening in Alameda after a power outage disrupted service throughout the city.

The outage was first reported at about 3:30 p.m. and initially affected about 4,000 customers in the area, according to Alameda Municipal Power officials.

The city’s USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum was set to host its annual Fourth of July Celebration with live music and entertainment starting at 2 p.m.

The ship, however, lost power at about 3:25 p.m. and after considering the public’s safety, museum officials decided to evacuate the ship.

While Alameda Municipal Power officials had estimated that power would be restored to all by about 7 p.m., museum officials determined that it would be in the best interest to cancel the event, considering that it would take at least an hour and a half to bring the ship’s system up to speed and to review the ship’s safety.

“The safety and security of all aboard the Hornet is, and always will be, our number one priority, and with no guaranteed time as to when power would be restored, we believe our decision to cancel the event was in the best interests to all,” museum officials said in a statement.

Anyone who was planning to attend and had already bought their ticket can get a rain check by contacting info@uss-hornet.org or by visiting guest services during normal museum hours.

