Antioch Gas Station Clerk Shot, Killed During Monday-Night Robbery

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a robbery, a homicide and an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday night in Antioch.

The incident occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the Valero gas station on the corner of Hillcrest Avenue and East 18th Street.

Fifty-seven-year-old Jawad Ataie was working behind the counter when a gunman entered the store and shot him.

A witness said a police officer shot at the gunman but he escaped.

On Tuesday, the station was open for business despite being riddled with bullet holes.

Ataie fled the war in Afghanistan and his family said he worked long and hard to support them.

The case is currently under investigation by Antioch police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441 or send a text to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

