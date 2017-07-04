Governor Brown Pushing For Cap-And-Trade-Deal Addressing Climate Change

SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is working with lawmakers, business groups and environmentalists to reach a deal on extending cap and trade, the landmark program aimed at slowing global warming.
Brown wants a consensus before lawmakers start summer recess on July 21. Reaching a deal this week means the Legislature can vote by Monday, the day before Jimmy Gomez heads to Congress from the state Assembly and takes his reliable cap-and-trade vote with him.
The program puts a limit on carbon emissions and requires polluters to buy allowances to emit greenhouse gases. It’s the primary way for California to reach its ambitious goal of reducing carbon emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.
Key sticking points are how to regulate local air pollution and contain costs for businesses and consumers.
