He Did It Again! San Jose’s Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut Wins Hot Dog Eating Contest

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose’s Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest Tuesday on Coney Island in New York, company officials tweeted.
The contest took place at 12:50 p.m. Eastern time at 1310 Surf Avenue.
Chestnut ate 72 hotdogs in ten minutes, out-eating up-and-comer Newark, New Jersey resident Carmen Cincotti who gobbled 68.3.
San Jose’s Matt “Megatoad” Stonie consumed 48.
Stonie took the title away from Chestnut in 2015, which broke an eight-year run by the “Jaws.”
But Chestnut grabbed the Mustard Belt back last year.
Chestnut’s win this year marks his tenth in the contest, which dates back to 1916, according to Major League Eating, the world body that oversees professional eating contests.
Chestnut is a former construction manager and 2013 college graduate.
He grabbed extra attention in 2014 for not only winning the contest, but by proposing to his girlfriend who competed in the women’s division that year.
“Hot dog” is what Chestnut’s mother called him following his proposal and win.
