New Video Reveals Chaos On SFO Tarmac After Asiana Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Newly released video of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 tragedy at San Francisco International Airport shows what one expert calls “terrible errors” following the 2013 crash.

Asiana Flight 214 clipped a seawall on approach to San Francisco and burst into flames on the runway on July 6, 2013. Rescuers pulled five passengers from the burning plane that took off from Seoul with 291 passengers and 16 crew members aboard.

In the end, three teenage girls died and 180 others passengers and crew were injured.

The recently released clip reveals that it took at least 30 seconds after a fire broke out in the plane’s cabin for a passenger evacuation to get underway.

Once the chutes were deployed, one airline safety expert now said – the crew should have checked that passengers were safe, even after they hit the ground.

“Your job as a flight crew member is the safety of your passengers,” airline safety consultant Captain Dick Deeds told KPIX 5. “And if you have to evacuate, obviously you knew you had a crash, you start the evacuation, you get those people off.”

But when crews used foam to fight the flames, they wound up concealing a woman on the tarmac, who was hit by a fire truck and died. Two others also lost their lives in the crash.