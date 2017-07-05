2 Injured When Cable Car Collides With Vehicle In Financial District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A collision between a San Francisco Municipal Railway cable car and another vehicle created traffic congestion in the city’s Financial District on Wednesday morning, according to police and a Muni spokesman.
The collision was reported at California and Battery streets around 8 a.m. when a vehicle turned in front of a cable car, according to Muni spokesman Paul Rose.
Two operators were injured, Rose said.
So far, there are no reports of victims being transported from the scene in ambulances, according to police Officer Robert Rueca.
Muni officials wrote on Twitter at 9:19 a.m. that the scene had cleared and the California Street cable car line was resuming service.
