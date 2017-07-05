California, New Mexico File Environmental Lawsuit Against Trump

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The attorneys general of California and New Mexico are suing the Trump administration for delaying new rules to reduce methane leaks on federal lands.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest in a string of legal challenges by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra against the administration on environmental actions.

He and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas say the new rules will ensure cleaner air.

The regulations require natural gas and oil producers to update equipment and take other actions aimed at stopping methane leaks. They also say companies must pay royalties on leaked gas.

Opposition from energy companies and several states, including Wyoming, has prompted the U.S. Department of the Interior to delay pieces of the rule. The postponed pieces are not set to take effect until January 2018.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.