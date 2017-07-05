Antioch Fatal Gas Station Shooting Suspect Found Dead

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A man suspected of killing an Antioch gas station employee before being shot by a police officer apparently died in his car after fleeing the scene, Antioch police officials said Wednesday.

The 42-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was shot by an officer who confronted him after the officer saw the man allegedly robbing the Valero gas station at 1801 Hillcrest Ave. on Monday night.

The suspect, who police say was armed at the time, was shot in the torso at about 8:30 p.m. but was able to flee on foot.

He wasn’t found until Tuesday morning, when he was discovered dead in his vehicle parked in the 100 block of West 20th Street in Antioch, about 1.5 miles from the gas station.

The man is suspected of beating and shooting to death 57-year-old Mohammad Ataie, who was working at the gas station when the suspect allegedly tried to rob it.

Officers were able to find the gun the suspect allegedly used to shoot Ataie at the gas station, according to police.

Ataie’s family has set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/help-shooting-victims-family to raise money for funeral expenses.

The page describes him a husband and father of three who was shot twice in the back before dying “within hours of the attack.”

“He was a loving man who worked everyday, Sunday through Saturday, to provide for his family as much as he could and never complained once,” according to the GoFundMe page.

Antioch police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case. No additional details were immediately released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch police Detective James Colley at (925) 779-6922 or can send a text to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.