11 Hurt In Crash Involving Tour Bus On Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eleven people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries after a three-vehicle collision involving a tour bus on the Golden Gate Bridge this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the bridge at 12:42 p.m.
A vehicle that came to a stop while approaching the toll plaza was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Shortly after that, a bus returning from Graton Casino rear-ended the other two vehicles, according to the CHP.
Officers initially reported seven injuries, but have since clarified that 11 people in all were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.
The crash closed the two right lanes of the roadway, but all lanes had been cleared by roughly 1:30 p.m.
