11 Hurt In Crash Involving Tour Bus On Golden Gate Bridge

July 5, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Golden Gate Bridge, Tour Bus Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eleven people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries after a three-vehicle collision involving a tour bus on the Golden Gate Bridge this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the bridge at 12:42 p.m.

A vehicle that came to a stop while approaching the toll plaza was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Shortly after that, a bus returning from Graton Casino rear-ended the other two vehicles, according to the CHP.

Officers initially reported seven injuries, but have since clarified that 11 people in all were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

The crash closed the two right lanes of the roadway, but all lanes had been cleared by roughly 1:30 p.m.

 

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch