Caltrans Sign Hacked In Napa Over July 4th Weekend

July 5, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Caltrans, Hacking, Napa, Prank

NAPA (KPIX 5) – A message on a Caltrans sign in the North Bay had drivers doing a double take over the long 4th of July weekend.

A driver in Napa on Sunday night captured video of the lighted message sign displaying “caution asian (sic) drivers” instead of the typical “caution ahead” message.

“I’m not lying. This sign really says it,” the driver was heard saying in the video.

Because of the holiday, Caltrans was unable to be reached for comment on a fix.

Message signs have been the target of hackers and pranksters over the years. Last year, a sign in Dixon was changed to read “Free hookers ahead.”

In 2014, a traffic sign in San Francisco was changed to read “Godzilla Attack!” warning drivers to turn around.

