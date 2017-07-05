San Jose Firefighters Knock Down Blaze At Abandoned Dentist’s Office

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters have knocked down a three-alarm fire that broke out at an abandoned office building Wednesday morning in San Jose, according to a San Jose Fire Department spokesman.

At 2:23 a.m. fire crews received a report of smoke coming from a large two-story building at 3924 Williams Road, San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort said.

The building, which used to be a dentist’s office, was completely abandoned and boarded up, Van Elgort said.

Crews arrived and found fire coming from the second floor and a second alarm was called at 2:31 a.m.

At 3:01 a third alarm was called, Van Elgort said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and are currently on site completing overhaul.

Fire officials said there might have been homeless people inside the building at some point, but Van Elgort said there were no reports of injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

