Muni Warns It May Run Out Of Space To Park Buses

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Parking is at a premium in San Francisco – even for Muni buses. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is hoping to secure facilities for maintenance and storage for a growing fleet.

If no new yards are built for buses, the SFMTA warns that it will have 55 more buses than it can park by 2025.

“Right now we are looking to develop facilities that would be futureproof and has the maintenance infrastructure in place,” spokesperson Paul Rose told KCBS. Not only to store vehicles, but to keep them in good working order for years to come.”

The facilities will come with large price tag.

“Mayor Lee has also reconvened the transit task force to identify transportation priorities for the city. And we would look to connect these plans and priorities to that discussion,” Rose said.

Muni is looking to secure funding for the maintenance facilities, supporting the Regional Measure 3 bond measure which would increase Bay Area bridge tolls for transportation projects.

“We have no plans to park buses on city streets. Keep in mind, we don’t purchase vehicles to park them,” Rose said.