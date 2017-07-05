Woman Accused Of Shooting Man In San Jose Costco Parking Lot

July 5, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Costco, San Jose, Shooting, South San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman was arrested in South San Jose Wednesday afternoon after allegedly shooting a man she knew in a Costco parking lot, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the Almaden Costco at 5301 Almaden Expressway.

Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The woman was arrested at the scene without incident and will be booked into the county jail. Police recovered a gun and will book it as evidence, according to San Jose police Officer Albert Morales.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved.

