Woman Accused Of Shooting Man In San Jose Costco Parking Lot

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman was arrested in South San Jose Wednesday afternoon after allegedly shooting a man she knew in a Costco parking lot, police said.
The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the Almaden Costco at 5301 Almaden Expressway.
Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
The woman was arrested at the scene without incident and will be booked into the county jail. Police recovered a gun and will book it as evidence, according to San Jose police Officer Albert Morales.
Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.
