Suspicious Bag At SFO Prompts Evacuation Of Terminal

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — The discovery of a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of a terminal at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday.
Airport officials said the report came in around 11:45 a.m. in the baggage area of domestic Terminal 1, which was evacuated.
The suspicious package may have been a forgotten carry-on bag, Talkoff said.
People shared images of the evacuation on social media.
The San Francisco Police Dept. bomb squad determined there was no threat by around 1 p.m., according to Officer Giselle Talkoff.