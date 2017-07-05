Suspicious Bag At SFO Prompts Evacuation Of Terminal

July 5, 2017 1:17 PM

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — The discovery of a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of a terminal at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday.

Airport officials said the report came in around 11:45 a.m. in the baggage area of domestic Terminal 1, which was evacuated.

The suspicious package may have been a forgotten carry-on bag, Talkoff said.

People shared images of the evacuation on social media.

The San Francisco Police Dept. bomb squad determined there was no threat by around 1 p.m., according to Officer Giselle Talkoff.

 

