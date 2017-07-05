Baby Falcon Takes Maiden Flight From UC Berkeley’s Campanile

July 5, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Campanile, Peregrine Falcons, UC Berkeley

KCBS_740
BERKELEY (KCBS) – One of the baby peregrine falcons at the Campanile on the University of California, Berkeley campus has left the nest, at least temporarily.

The falcon chick named “Fiat” flapped her little wings, and for the first time took off from the iconic campus tower on Tuesday.

It wasn’t a long flight, and it was a bit awkward, with the bird losing altitude shortly after takeoff before landing safely in a nearby tree.

A volunteer who helps keep an eye on the birds says baby peregrines are good at flying, but their landings aren’t always great.

The flight of Fiat marks another milestone in the recovery of the once endangered species.

