Young Quakes Soccer Midfielder Battling For Life

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose Earthquakes player remained in critical condition early Wednesday after being pulled from Lake Tahoe and given life-saving resuscitation, officials said.
Matheus Silva, a 20-year-old midfielder on loan to team’s United Soccer League affiliate team Reno 1868 FC, was swimming in the lake on the July Fourth holiday when he became distressed.
He was pulled from the water and an emergency response team began to give him emergency treatment. He was transferred to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
Authorities said he was in critical, but stable condition.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Matheus and his family and friends,” the Quakes said in a news release.
Silva, who is a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, played in two games last season for the Earthquakes.