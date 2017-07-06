3-Alarm Vegetation Fire Burning In Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Solano County are responding Thursday to a large three-alarm vegetation fire that is burning dry grass fields in Suisun City, according to authorities.
The fire was first reported at about 4:15 p.m. in a rural area near 533 Bella Vista Drive just east of Fairfield.
Video from Chopper 5 showed firefighters trying to contain the fire consuming fields of grass along the road. A heard of cows was seen running along the edge of the fire before running across an area of field that had already burned.
Some structures were being threatened. Shortly after 5 p.m., KPIX 5 learned the fire was encroaching onto Travis Air Force Base property.
There was no word from officials on how large the Suisun City fire had become as of 5:30 p.m.