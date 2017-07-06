Antioch Attic Fire Burns Single-Family Home

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A single-family residence is burning Thursday afternoon in Antioch, a fire marshal said.

The one-alarm fire was reported in an attic in the 4700 block of Vista Grande Drive at 3:03 p.m.

There was a report of a child inside the building when the fire started, but everyone has made it out of the structure, according to Fire Marshal Robert Marshall. He did not yet know if there were any injuries.

The fire appears to have started outside and moved inside the structure, which could be a result of fireworks, Marshall said.

An investigator is en route to determine the official cause of the fire.

As of 3:25 p.m., the fire was still burning.

