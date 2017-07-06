Another Group Of Teens Accused Of Strong-Arm Robbery On BART

OAKLAND (KCBS) — BART Police are reviewing on-board video to consider criminal charges against a group of teens accused in another strong-arm robbery at the Coliseum Station in Oakland.

This latest assault took place during the Friday evening commute, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

A teen in a group of around a dozen allegedly snatched an iPhone from a woman as the train was approaching the Coliseum Station.

They all ran from the train but an off- duty security guard witnessed the crime and followed them onto the platform, demanding the phone back. That’s when 62-year-old Leonard Brown was punched and kicked by several young people but did manage to get the phone back.

BART police were nearby, detaining the teens as they ran into the neighborhood. They were photographed and released to their parents.

Brown suffered from a cut hand but was otherwise OK.

The incident was similar to another robbery and beating by dozens of teens at the same station in April that lead to several arrests.