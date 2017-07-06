Grass Fire Destroys Structure In Livermore Wine Country

July 6, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: CalFire, Fire, Livermore, Winery

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A fire erupted at a former winery in Livermore Thursday afternoon, triggering a large response by firefighters and Calfire air support, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. and burned a large outbuilding on the historic Chateau Bellevue property off of Vallecitos Road.

Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Battalion Chief Jack Neiman-Kimel said the fire destroyed the barn along with some vintage farm equipment.

About five acres of vegetation, including some vineyards, were damaged as well, Neiman-Kimel said.

There was no word of any injuries and the cause of the fire was not determined.

The Chateau Bellevue site has produced wine in the region since the late 1800’s. It was most recently the home of Thomas Coyne Winery, which closed in May of 2016 – less than a year after the death of its namesake founder.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch