Grass Fire Destroys Structure In Livermore Wine Country

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A fire erupted at a former winery in Livermore Thursday afternoon, triggering a large response by firefighters and Calfire air support, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. and burned a large outbuilding on the historic Chateau Bellevue property off of Vallecitos Road.
Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Battalion Chief Jack Neiman-Kimel said the fire destroyed the barn along with some vintage farm equipment.
About five acres of vegetation, including some vineyards, were damaged as well, Neiman-Kimel said.
There was no word of any injuries and the cause of the fire was not determined.
The Chateau Bellevue site has produced wine in the region since the late 1800’s. It was most recently the home of Thomas Coyne Winery, which closed in May of 2016 – less than a year after the death of its namesake founder.