Sequoia National Forest Wildfire Scorches Over 16 Square Miles

July 6, 2017 11:08 PM
Filed Under: Lightning Strike, Sequoia National Forest, Wildfire

KERNVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest current wildfire has grown to more than 16.5 square miles in the rugged southern Sierra Nevada.

The U.S. Forest Service says the blaze in Sequoia National Forest about 17 miles north of Kernville is 8 percent contained Thursday.

The fire has been burning in brush and timber in the Schaeffer Mountain region near the Kern River since it was ignited by a lightning strike on June 24. No structures have been lost.

More than 600 firefighters are on the lines.

Firefighters responded to numerous smaller fires around the state Thursday.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch