Sequoia National Forest Wildfire Scorches Over 16 Square Miles

KERNVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest current wildfire has grown to more than 16.5 square miles in the rugged southern Sierra Nevada.

The U.S. Forest Service says the blaze in Sequoia National Forest about 17 miles north of Kernville is 8 percent contained Thursday.

#SchaefferFire grew by 3,507 ac yesterday to 8,437 ac. Most growth on SE flank toward Danner Meadow and N flank per last-night infrared map pic.twitter.com/MWuEgMGfSC — CIIMT1 – PIO (@Info_CIIMT1) July 5, 2017

The fire has been burning in brush and timber in the Schaeffer Mountain region near the Kern River since it was ignited by a lightning strike on June 24. No structures have been lost.

More than 600 firefighters are on the lines.

Firefighters responded to numerous smaller fires around the state Thursday.

