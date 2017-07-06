Suspicious Package On Muni Bus Triggers Marina Shelter In Place

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspicious package found on a Muni bus Thursday afternoon forced Marina residents to shelter in place, authorities said.
Police received a report of a suspicious item on a bus in the area of Marina Boulevard and Laguna Street at 12:11 p.m., according to Officer Robert Rueca.
The bus was evacuated and vehicular and pedestrian traffic was closed off on Marina Boulevard between Laguna and Buchanan streets.
Residents and businesses in the area, including the nearby Safeway grocery store, have been asked to shelter in place while police investigate.
Muni spokesman Paul Rose said the affected bus was at the terminal end of the 43-Masonic route.
No injuries have been reported.