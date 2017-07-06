Truck Crash Slows Traffic On Highway 29

July 6, 2017 12:34 PM
AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — A big-rig carrying a trailer with roughly 60,000 pounds of construction debris crashed, knocking down utility lines and spilling half its load along state Highway 29 in American Canyon Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes just north of Paoli Loop Road at 9:08 a.m., according to American Canyon police Chief Tracey Stuart.

The driver drifted toward the center median, then overcorrected and tipped the vehicle over, Stuart said.

A utility pole was also damaged, leaving AT&T lines down along the roadway.

Just one northbound lane of the roadway was open as of shortly after 11 a.m. but Caltrans crews had arrived on scene to clear the debris and a tow truck is waiting to move the big-rig.

