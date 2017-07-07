4-Alarm Fire Erupts Near Oakland’s Lake Merritt

July 7, 2017 5:32 AM
Filed Under: Lake Merritt, Oakland, Oakland Fire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A massive four-alarm fire erupted early Friday at a large apartment complex under construction near Oakland’s Lake Merritt, officials said.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. in the area of Grand Avenue and Valdez Street and quickly grew to four alarms as the blaze fueled by building construction materials spread quickly.

Residents near the burning structure were being told to leave their homes. A large crane dangled over the blaze, threatening to possibly collapse.

A huge plume of smoke and ash fell over the neighborhood near the blaze.

The fire was visible in San Francisco and to commuters on local freeways in the Oakland area.

More Details To Come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch