Antioch Vegetation Fire Spreads To Apartments, Several Hospitalized

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Antioch battled a four-alarm apartment fire Friday night, which sent three people to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
The blaze was first reported at about 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Delta Fair Boulevard, Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. George Laing said.
Four people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and three were taken to the hospital.
The blaze may have been started by fireworks, as there were earlier reports of fireworks in the area, according to Laing.
