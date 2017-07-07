Grass Fire Burns At Crocker Amazon Park In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A grass fire was burning at a park in the southern part of San Francisco Friday afternoon.
The fire burned at Crocker Amazon Park near the Outer Mission and had burned two to three acres when it was reported around 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department.
The park has a playground and a number of sports fields.
The fire was burning just north of Geneva Ave. between Prague and Carter streets. A second alarm was called in at around 1:45 p.m. The fire department said no structures were threatened.
The city’s Department of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area and had a shelter-in-place at John McLaren School just south of McLaren Park golf course.