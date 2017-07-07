Mail Carrier Shot While Driving Postal Truck In East Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A female U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was stable condition at a local hospital after she was shot while she was in a postal vehicle in East Oakland early Friday afternoon, according to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman.

The shooting occurred near the corner of Bancroft and Avenal Avenues shortly after noon Friday, Postal Inspection Service spokesman Jeff Fitch said.

It appears that the shooting was unrelated to the woman’s job, Fitch said.

However, Fitch declined to disclose additional details about the shooting and said he doesn’t want to speculate on a motive for it.

Fitch described the shooting as “a serious crime” and said the Postal Inspection Service is assisting the Oakland Police Department in investigating it.

He said the Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting.

If suspects are arrested they will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fitch said.

Oakland police have not responded to requests for information about the shooting.

