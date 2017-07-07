Man Accused Of Attempting To Drown Girlfriend In Morgan Hill Pool

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Officers arrested a man Thursday who allegedly tried to drown his girlfriend in a pool at a Morgan Hill home over the weekend, police said.

Just after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a home on Pine Way for a report of domestic battery, according to police.

There, a victim said her boyfriend had assaulted her and attempted to drown her in the pool. The victim was able to escape and call for help.

The suspect was identified as Gage Palafox and police learned he was last seen driving a 2004 Suzuki Verona.

Officers also learned Palafox already had an unrelated felony warrant for his arrest.

Officers eventually located him and arrested him Thursday on suspicion of attempted homicide, police said.

He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.