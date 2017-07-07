$50K Reward In Unsolved Killing Of Pokemon Go Player In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) is announcing a $50,000 reward to help find the suspect who fatally shot a college student as he was playing Pokemon Go last year in San Francisco.

Calvin Riley, 20, was playing the game with a group of friends in the vicinity of Aquatic Park on Aug. 6, 2016 at about 9:50 p.m., when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Riley was attending Delta College in Stockton and had graduated from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo.

Speier plans to formally announce the reward to find Riley’s killer alongside his parents, Sean and Kariann Riley, during a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday at the foot of Van Ness Avenue at the Aquatic Park Promenade.

Representatives of the U.S. Parks Police, the lead agency investigating Calvin Riley’s killing, will also be present.

The reward is funded by the City of San Francisco, according to Speier.

In the beginning stages of the investigation, Park police officials released a sketch of the male suspect, adding that they believed he was associated with a 2013-2015 model white four-door Toyota Avalon that was seen leaving the area where the homicide occurred.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact U.S. Park Police’s tipline at (415) 561-5150 or police communications at (415) 561-5508. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.