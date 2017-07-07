Richmond Girl Missing Since Wednesday Reunited With Family

July 7, 2017 7:53 PM
Filed Under: Missing Girl, Missing Person, Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A 12-year-old Richmond girl who went missing Wednesday after allegedly getting into an argument with her mom has been located, police said Friday.

After searching for the Jessica Padilla for two days, officers located her and reunited her with her family, according to police.

Jessica was reported missing at about 5:45 p.m. after she was last seen at the Richmond Public Library.

The girl was being picked up by her mother but the two got into an argument and Jessica then ran back into the library and hadn’t been seen since, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch