Richmond Girl Missing Since Wednesday Reunited With Family

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A 12-year-old Richmond girl who went missing Wednesday after allegedly getting into an argument with her mom has been located, police said Friday.

After searching for the Jessica Padilla for two days, officers located her and reunited her with her family, according to police.

Jessica was reported missing at about 5:45 p.m. after she was last seen at the Richmond Public Library.

The girl was being picked up by her mother but the two got into an argument and Jessica then ran back into the library and hadn’t been seen since, police said.

