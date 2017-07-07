San Jose Police Seek 5 Men for Altercation That Led to Man’s Death

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are searching for five men involved in an altercation that allegedly led to a man’s death in east San Jose last month, police said.

The altercation took place shortly before 11 p.m. on June 22 in the 100 block of South Capitol Avenue, off of Alum Rock Avenue.

The unidentified 42-year-old victim, a San Jose resident, died a short time later, police said.

The men were all described as Hispanic, standing 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 9 inches tall with thin to medium builds.

Police said the group was associated with two four-door vehicles, one black and one gray.

Anyone with information about the death has been asked to call San Jose police homicide detectives at (408) 277-5283.

