North Bay SMART Train Offering Free Preview Rides

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District has scheduled eight additional days of free preview train rides between Sonoma and Marin counties in July.

There will be 10 43-mile round trips a day on July 8-9, 13, 15-16, 19, 22 and 23 between the Sonoma County Airport and San Rafael stations. The earliest train will leave the Sonoma County Airport at 8 a.m. and the last train will arrive back at the airport station at 10:44 p.m.

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Trains depart promptly so riders are urged to arrive at the 10 stations early.

SMART launched the free preview rides on June 29 between Rohnert Park and the Marin Civic Center and to and from the Marin County Fair on July 1 and 4.

SMART spokeswoman Jeanne Mariani-Belding said approximately 3,000 people rode the trains on June 29 and about 1,500 took one of the three trips on the green and silver trains to and from the Marin County Fair.

There is still no start day for full, paid train services between the two counties. Mariani-Belding said the SMART District hopes it starts soon.

SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian said in June the federal Railroad Administration must complete a full audit of SMART’s operations before full, paid service begins.

