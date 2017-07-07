4 Things Employees Want In A Company Health Plan

San Francisco-based small businesses have a lot to gain by offering their employees quality healthcare. Numerous studies have shown that employees with health benefits are happier with their jobs, more loyal to their employers and produce a higher caliber of work. However, to get those results, employers need to provide their workforce with a health plan that actually meets their needs.

Here’s a look at four qualities employees are looking for in a company healthcare plan.

Choice of Primary Care Physician

The most common reason workers give for opting out of their employer-sponsored benefits is that their company’s plan does not allow them to see their chosen primary care physician. People develop close relationships with their primary care physician, and when they switch jobs, they’re often willing to pay out-of-pocket for a health care plan that allows them to keep seeing the same doctor.

As such, it’s a good idea for small business owners to meet with their employees before purchasing a healthcare plan. That way, you can find out if your team members have primary care doctors they want to keep. If they do, you can find out what network they belong to and look into buying a plan that best suits the majority of your staff.

Dental and Vision

A recent wide ranging employer health benefits survey found that among businesses that employ 200 or more people, 88 percent offer partial dental coverage and 63 percent offer partial vision benefits. This survey (coupled with the rising trend of health benefits becoming a core driver of employee satisfaction), suggests that to remain competitive, U.S. employers need to cover some percentage of their dental and vision care costs.

An Understanding of Their Benefits

Another quality that employees are looking for from their company healthcare plans is a clear understanding of their benefits: what they are, how their coverage works, and how they can quickly and easily manage all of their healthcare needs.

According to a recent Harris Polls survey, this confusion affects 30 percent of Americans who hold some form of health insurance. To address this problem, small business owners should work with their chosen care providers to arrange in-house Q&A sessions so their employees can get the answers they need to take full advantage of their health coverage.

Level of Coverage

The last factor employers need to consider when picking a company health plan is what level of coverage their employees actually want. If a company’s staff is made up of younger employees with no ongoing medical issues, they may want a plan that offers low premiums with relatively high out-of-pocket costs. On the other hand, if you have an aging workforce that needs a high level of regular medical care, a plan with a low premiums and deductibles might be best for you. Additionally, if the majority of your employees are married, spousal benefits may be a priority. Again, direct communication with your staff is essential to finding a healthcare plan that optimizes employee satisfaction.

Providing healthcare has been shown to keep employees happier and increase performance at work. If you are going to go through the trouble of providing healthcare, it is in the interest of your company — and your bottom line — to select a package that people employed at your company can actually use.

Canopy Health is a community of caregivers creating an integrated healthcare experience where quality care and coverage are provided by an alliance of top caregivers throughout the Bay Area. They offer refreshingly clear, human care that is achieved by making each unique member’s journey predictable, transparent, and cost-effective.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners, visit CBS Small Business Pulse San Francisco.