Wife Of Former State Attorney General Arrested On Suspicion Of Spousal Abuse

TWAIN HARTE (CBS SF) – The wife of a former California attorney general was arrested early Thursday morning in Tuolumne County on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nadia Davis Lockyer was arrested Thursday morning after deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home along Fireside Drive in Twain Harte to investigate reports of an intoxicated woman yelling and throwing things.

The 46-year-old Nadia was at the home visiting from Long Beach on vacation, deputies say. She is the wife of Bill Lockyer, a California politician with a long history of public service for the state that includes stints as treasurer, attorney general and President pro tempore of the California Senate.

According to the Union Democrat, which first reported the story Thursday night, authorities said Bill Lockyer reportedly received a minor injury.

Nadia Lockyer – who deputies say had a blood-alcohol level of .22 – was arrested and booked at Tuolumne County Jail. She is facing misdemeanor spousal abuse charges.

Lockyer has since posted her $5,000 bail.

A former Alameda County supervisor herself, Nadia Lockyer faced drug and child endangerment charges several years ago after being arrested in late August of 2012.

Lockyer was taken into custody in Orange County on August 28, 2012, after police responded to a tip went to a home where Lockyer and her 9-year-old son Diego were visiting a relative.

Authorities said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and as a result, arrested Lockyer on charges of drug possession, being under the influence, child abuse and endangerment.

Those charges were later dropped.

Lockyer resigned from the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in April of 2012 following an earlier sex and drugs scandal that involved her meth-fueled affair with a former boyfriend that started while both were in a rehab program and allegations of a sex tape.

While Bill Lockyer had filed for divorce after the scandal, the couple ended up reconciling. The couple welcomed twin boys to their family in 2015.