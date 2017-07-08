Evacuations In Effect As Firefighters Battle Blazes Near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Evacuations are still in effect for residents of about 50 homes in Contra Costa County south of Brentwood where vegetation fires were burning Saturday morning, a Cal Fire official said.

About 200 firefighters were battling three vegetation fires, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Crawford. Two are contained, while firefighters had not yet contained a third, he said.

One of the fires, near Deer Valley Road, is contained, he said.

There are two other fires, both in the area of Marsh Creek Road, Crawford said. One of those fires is contained, while firefighters have not yet contained the other fire in this area, he said.

A total of about 240 acres in this rural area are affected, and there are no injuries, according to Crawford.

