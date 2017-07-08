Heat Advisory, Fire Weather Warning Issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area, and a fire weather warning is in effect for the East Bay hills through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Individuals are advised to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water throughout the day to lessen the chance of heat illness, the weather service said.

Crops may be affected by heat stress, and there is an increased risk of drowning and water rescues along the waters as people seek cooler areas, according to the weather service.

The hot weather was caused by strong high pressure over the desert southwest that came into the Bay Area, sending temperatures soaring into the 100-degree range, the weather service said.

There is some relief in sight, according to the weather service.

The high pressure is predicted to slip east slightly, allowing a little more onshore flow to come in. This should keep the coast temperate Saturday, the weather service said.

