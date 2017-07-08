Pittsburg Police Arrest Woman Suspected of Fatally Stabbing Her Parents

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A Pittsburg woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her parents, a police captain said Saturday.

Menique Lashon, 50, was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County Jail, according to Pittsburg police Capt. Raman said she has confessed to the crime.

Raman said police responded to a home in the 4200 block of Diehl Way at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The woman who called — later allegedly identified as Lashon — told police her parents were dead inside the home, Raman said.

Officers found the bodies of a 67-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man in the home, Raman said. According to Raman, the two had been stabbed multiple times and appeared to have been dead for a few days.

Raman said Lashon lived with her parents. According to Raman, the suspect tried to make it look as though the stabbings happened as part of a fight between her parents, and allegedly tried to clean up the crime scene before she called the police.

The incident is still under investigation, Raman said, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed